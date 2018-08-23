2018 FOX Trot takes on special meaning for our FOX 8 family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 FOX Trot is benefiting Alex's Lemonade Stand, which is doing important work in the fight against childhood cancer.

This year's event has very special meaning for all of us here at FOX 8. A much loved member of our family is now involved in that fight.

Autumn Ziemba's son, Simon, was diagnosed with leukemia last year.

**Lou Maglio has their story in the video, above**

FOX Trot is Saturday, September 8 at the Rock Hall Plaza.

All proceeds go to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Standard registration gets you into the 5K run or 1-mile walk, a free shirt, discounted Rock Hall ticket and a commemorative cup.

With premium registration, you'll also receive a FOX Trot pullover jacket and an entry for the grand prize raffle.

