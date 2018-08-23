1 man, 2 juveniles arrested after woman was attacked, robbed in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Three people have been arrested, accused of forcing a woman into a condominium complex and then robbing her Wednesday night.

According to Willoughby police, it happened at just before 10 p.m. A 29-year-old woman said she’d been robbed at gunpoint in the area of Euclid Avenue and Franklyn Commons condominium complex. She was crying and very upset.

She told an officer that she was walking east along Euclid Avenue on her way to work when two males approached her from behind. One of the men grabbed her arms and held them to her side, forcing her into the condo complex while the second male held a black shotgun.

They forced the woman down an access driveway toward a storage shed, pushing her against a wall and demanding all of her cash.

When she told them she didn’t have any money, the suspects emptied her purse and stole her wallet. They then ran west through the complex.

Police soon after spotted the suspects’ vehicle on Empire Drive.

They determined that the driver and two juvenile passengers were responsible for the robbery. They also found a black BB gun shoved inside a tennis shoe hidden behind the front passenger seat. It appeared to be the weapon used to commit the crimes.

The two juveniles were taken to Lake County Juvenile Detention and charged with robbery and kidnapping. The driver, Andre George, 19, was charged with robbery and kidnapping.

He was to be arraigned at the Willoughby Municipal Court Thursday morning.