World’s first beer-themed hotel ready to open in Ohio

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — Forget an alarm clock. At this hotel, you can wake up to the aroma of freshly-brewed beer.

A new hotel in Canal Winchester, just outside of Columbus, opens this weekend and features 32 beer-themed rooms that include a mini fridge stocked with beer, an in-room beer tap, and in-shower refrigerators full of beer. All rooms have a view of the brewery.

The BrewDog announced in March of last year that it would be opening the world’s first crowdfunded craft beer hotel located inside it’s brewery. It bills itself as the ‘hoppiest place on Earth.”

The DogHouse Hotel & Brewery will begin taking overnight guests on August 27th, the hotel’s website said. Prices range from $162 – $182 per night.

As the name suggests, select rooms are dog-friendly.

Even if you don’t stay the night, you can check out the 6,000 square foot interactive beer museum that walks visitors through the beer-making process.

Equity Punks are the heart and soul of BrewDog. So for our new hotel in Columbus? They get priority booking. 🙌 Check it out and check in here > https://t.co/uM61jjONVl#CapitalAtRisk pic.twitter.com/PZwOm2VDap — BrewDog (@BrewDog) August 21, 2018

BrewDog is owned by more than 80,000 investors known as “Equity Punks.” Those investors get priority booking and discounts. BrewDog is accepting new investors by clicking here.