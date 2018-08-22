Urban Meyer receives 3-game suspension, apologizes to Buckeye Nation

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Coach Urban Meyer has been suspended until September 2 and for the first three games of the 2018 football season and Athletic Director Gene Smith is suspended without pay August 31 through September 16.
Ohio State released a statement saying, "Although neither Urban Meyer nor Gene Smith condoned or covered up the alleged domestic abuse by Zach Smith, they failed to take sufficient management action relating to Zach Smith’s misconduct and retained an Assistant Coach who was not performing as an appropriate role model for OSU student-athletes. Permitting such misconduct to continue is not consistent with the values of the University and reflects poorly on Coach Meyer, Athletic Director Smith, and the University. Their handling of this matter did not exhibit the kind of leadership and high standards that we expect of our Athletic Director, Head Coach, Assistant Coaches and all on the football staff. Urban Meyer is suspended through September 2, 2018, and for the games on September 1, 8 and 15 without pay. Gene Smith is suspended without pay from August 31-September 16."
The investigation centered around what Meyer knew and did about allegations of abuse against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired July 23 after his ex-wife sought a protective order.
Courtney Smith alleged her husband shoved her against a wall and put his hands around her neck in 2015, one of several alleged domestic incidents involving the couple. The Smiths separated in June 2015 and divorced in 2016 and Zach Smith has never been charged criminally for abuse.
Meyer: “This has been a learning experience. I am a different person now than I was in 2009, 2012. My awareness of domestic violence has — it’s very serious — my awareness has grown. I will be very cautious.” “I will not make any hiring decisions without complete and open dialogue with Gene.”
Meyer: “Ultimately I am responsible for everyone’s behavior in the football department. There was some behavior that was going on that I was unaware of, that I should’ve been aware of and I support our president’s decision.”
AD Smith: “The reality is, yes, I was the first one to have been contacted about the allegation at the time.” “My failure as an administrator was not to include others.” “I failed in that regard.” “At the end of the day I should’ve included compliance.”
AD Smith: “I had a conversation with our HR person today around hiring practices.” “We need to expand the background check, and the reality is we can go deeper in certain situations.” “We need to be more thorough so hopefully this never happens again.”
Pres. Drake: “The discussion today was with our entire board. There were many people involved…we wanted to be fair, equitable, just, appropriate and we work to refine our decisions, our actions to the best that we could to achieve these goals.”
Pres. Drake says they issued their investigative findings this evening. Based on the investigative findings they believe Urban Meyer did not and does not encourage domestic abuse. However, he believes that Meyer and AD Smith did not take sufficient action regarding the allegations and did not uphold the university’s standards regarding domestic abuse allegations.
Coach Urban Meyer & Athletic Director Gene Smith were informed about the 2015 Zach Smith investigation and closely monitored the investigation. The university says Meyer was not fully accurate on Big 10 Media Days regarding what he knew about the 2015 allegations.
