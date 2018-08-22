Urban Meyer receives 3-game suspension, apologizes to Buckeye Nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Coach Urban Meyer has been suspended until September 2 and for the first three games of the 2018 football season and Athletic Director Gene Smith is suspended without pay August 31 through September 16.

The Ohio State University held a conference Wednesday evening at the Longaberger Alumni House in regards to the investigation of allegations that Meyer failed to act appropriately rgarding alleged abuse by Zach Smith of his former wife. President Michael V. Drake, Mary Jo White, Gene Smith, and Urban Meyer all participated in the conference, commenting on the investigation and the university's findings.

Ohio State released a statement saying, "Although neither Urban Meyer nor Gene Smith condoned or covered up the alleged domestic abuse by Zach Smith, they failed to take sufficient management action relating to Zach Smith’s misconduct and retained an Assistant Coach who was not performing as an appropriate role model for OSU student-athletes. Permitting such misconduct to continue is not consistent with the values of the University and reflects poorly on Coach Meyer, Athletic Director Smith, and the University. Their handling of this matter did not exhibit the kind of leadership and high standards that we expect of our Athletic Director, Head Coach, Assistant Coaches and all on the football staff. Urban Meyer is suspended through September 2, 2018, and for the games on September 1, 8 and 15 without pay. Gene Smith is suspended without pay from August 31-September 16."

The investigation centered around what Meyer knew and did about allegations of abuse against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired July 23 after his ex-wife sought a protective order.

Courtney Smith alleged her husband shoved her against a wall and put his hands around her neck in 2015, one of several alleged domestic incidents involving the couple. The Smiths separated in June 2015 and divorced in 2016 and Zach Smith has never been charged criminally for abuse.

Continuing coverage of this story here