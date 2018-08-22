× Two accused of stealing $15,000 from Northeast Ohio libraries

WADSWORTH, Ohio– Two people are accused of stealing more than $15,000 from libraries in Wadsworth, Medina, Doylestown, Rittman and Barberton.

Ronald E. Delp, 25, and Brook L. Sutton, 26, both of Copley, were indicted on one count of grand theft. Sutton also faces one count of identity fraud.

Wadsworth police said the pair took more than $5,000 from the Wadsworth Library earlier this year. Sutton used IDs belonging to an acquaintance and a relative to obtain library cards in other names to commit her crime, according to police.

During the investigation, authorities found similar thefts at other area libraries.

Delp is being held at the Summit County Jail on unrelated charges. Sutton was released from the Stark County Jail, where she was serving time for other crimes, and taken to the Medina County Jail. Her bond was set at $25,000.