× Trumbull County voters give HomeGoods distribution center approval

LORDSTOWN, Ohio– The project to build a HomeGoods distribution center in Lordstown cleared an important hurdle on Tuesday.

A referendum to rezone a portion of land from residential to industrial passed during the special election.

TJX, the company that owns T.J Maxx, Marshals and HomeGoods, plans to build a $160 million regional distribution center on the 290-acre site.

“While the final results from the Trumbull County Board of Elections remain unofficial, we are very pleased with the current reported outcome of the referendum. We wish to thank all of those who have supported our project, both in Lordstown and the greater Mahoning Valley area,” a HomeGoods spokeswoman said on Wednesday. ”

“We are excited about our plans to develop the distribution center and the resulting jobs for the people in this region. We would like to reiterate our commitment to being a respectful neighbor and member of the community and the region.”

The proposal angered some residents, worried about traffic. In response, farmer Harvey Lutz, who plans to sell to TJX, dumped chicken manure on his land.