× Ticket info released for Cavs preseason game against Pistons at Michigan State University

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading to college for a special preseason game at Michigan State University, and ticket information has been announced for the match-up.

The Cavs will take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday, October 12th at 7 p.m. at The Breslin Center at MSU. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, August 24 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.msuspartans.com, by phone at 517-355-1610 or at the Spartan Ticket office in person.

There will be a Cavaliers Fan Fest outside of Gilbert Pavilion beginning at 5 p.m. on game day. As with home fan fests, this one will feature interactive games, performances by the Cavaliers Scream Team hip hop troupe and Cavalier Girls dance team and appearances by Cavs mascot Sir C.C.

Gilbert Pavilion is named after Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, an MSU alum.

This is the first time the team will play at the Breslin Center.

For more on the Cavs 2018 preseason schedule, click here.

For more on the Cleveland Cavaliers, click here.