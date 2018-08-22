Suspect in Northeast Ohio bank robberies arrested in Ashtabula County

AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The man suspected in several bank robberies across Northeast Ohio was arrested on Tuesday.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office were able to track him down after the Andover Bank in Austinburg Township was held up at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, later identified as Joshua Duncan, 32, of Parma Heights, got away with cash, as well as a dye pack that exploded, the sheriff’s office said. He ditched his car then ran into the woods on Lampson Road and Orchard Grove Drive.

He was caught while trying to steal a car, according to the sheriff’s office. Duncan is being held at the Ashtabula County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI said Duncan is suspected of robbing banks in Parma, Parma Heights and Ravenna. Federal charges have not been filed.

In those three robberies, the suspect kept his face covered while pointing a gun at employees.