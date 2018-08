Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The pilot of a police helicopter was seriously injured when the helicopter he was piloting crashed as it tried to take off.

The pilot, a retired police officer, was testing a new battery for the Little Rock Police Department helicopter. As he was taking off, a large wind knocked the chopper over.

The pilot suffered a head injury and had to be extricated from the helicopter.

There was one passenger on board. They were not injured.