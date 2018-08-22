Statewide alert issued for missing 86-year-old woman

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Authorities have issued a statewide alert asking for help locating a missing 86-year-old Franklin County woman who suffers from dementia.

According to the Whitehall Police Department, Mary Groves left her Erickson Avenue residence Wednesday around 5:15 p.m. and has not returned.

Groves reportedly has gray hair, green eyes, is 4’11” tall and weighs 115 lbs.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a multi-colored top, light colored pants, and black shoes.

Groves is believed to be driving a white 2000 Honda Civic with the Ohio license plate number EJ8494.

If you see Groves or her vehicle officials ask that you please call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.