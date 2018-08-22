× Show Info: August 22, 2018

David’s Favorite Recipes: Breakfast Frittata



David kicked off the morning by sharing his recipe for frittata. Click here to watch the segment!

Stitches & Stowaways

It’s a unique shopping experience in a barn! Stitches & Stowaways opens to the public one weekend a month. You can shop this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Bath Township boutique. Click here to watch the feature. facebook.com/Stitches-Stowaways

Beautiful Late Summer Blooms

The Dahlia Society of Ohio is getting ready for the Midwest Dahlia Conference Show coming to Strongsville this September. Today, members shared some unique blooms. You can learn more about the society by clicking here.



Dating over 50

Love coach & dating expert for women over 50, Lisa Copeland, shared her advice for dating later in life. You can learn more about Lisa and find a link to her book on www.findaqualityman.com

End of summer party in Willoughby

This Saturday head to Willoughby for Tequila Fest presented by Taste CLE. Admission includes 12 sample tickets. Several local restaurants are also participating. For tickets click here.

Garlic Fest returns to Shaker Square

This weekend is also the Cleveland Garlic Festival! It’s Saturday and Sunday in Shaker Square. To celebrate, The Blonde Italian whipped up a recipe featuring her Garden Garlic Seasoning. http://clevelandgarlicfestival.org

W.A. Smith Financial

CEO of W.A. Smith Financial Group, Bill Smith, talked about keeping your retirement on track. If you’d like to schedule a Retirement Tune-up meeting, reach out to Bill online or by calling 800-878-6223