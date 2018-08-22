Shake Shack to land at Hopkins Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Would you like some Shake Shack with your flight?

Starting this winter, that will be entirely possible, thanks to plans to open one of the very popular burger and shake eatery at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Fraport USA, the company that manages the food and retail outlets at Cleveland Hopkins, has partnered with Skyport Hospitality, which will bring the Shack's burgers, fries, hot dogs and of course milkshakes to the airport.

They're also bringing in three other restaurants: Wow Bao, which features Asian fare, Cantina Taqueria and Tequila Bar, which specializes in Mexican style street food and 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, featuring craft pizzas cooked over fire.

Eat up and have a great flight!