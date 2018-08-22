RTA police show off Cleveland attractions in their version of #LipSyncChallenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Greater Cleveland RTA police has challenged the Cleveland Metroparks Rangers to take the Lip Sync Challenge, according to RTA officials.

RTA said 18 off-duty transit police officers participated in the Lip Sync Challenge last week, performing Justin Timberlake's song, "Can't Stop the Feeling." Wednesday, they shared the video on YouTube.

Officials said it took eight hours, over the course of two days, to film the challenge.

The video highlights top Cleveland attractions accessible via the RTA, according to the RTA.

At the end of the video, the RTA police announced they're now challenging the Cleveland Metroparks Rangers.

They also shared that their department is hiring and that interested candidates can learn more and apply online.

