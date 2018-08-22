Photos & Video: Waterspout spotted near Willowick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWICK, Ohio-- A waterspout was spotted over Lake Erie near Willowick on Wednesday.

FOX 8 viewer Bailey White shared photos and videos of the phenomenon. She said they were taken at around noon.

Fox 8 Meteorologist AJ Colby says while waterspouts are more frequent in the fall, today's cooler temperatures made it possible for them to form over Lake Erie.

The lake water is at around 80 degrees, he said, and the temperature about a mile up is about 40 degrees cooler. Those are the perfect conditions for waterspouts.

