One in critical condition after car crashes, dangles off Pearl Road bridge

CLEVELAND-- One person is in critical condition after a crash on Pearl Road in Cleveland Tuesday night.

It happened on the bridge over Interstate 480 and the railroad tracks.

Cleveland fire spokesman Mike Norman said the car was going north on Pearl Road when it rolled over and hit a fence. It was hanging from the edge of the bridge when emergency crews arrived.

"We secured it with a chain to keep it from going over the side. There's a lot of challenges to it. You've got flammable liquids on the inside of the vehicle, of course. The vehicle is hanging off the side of the edge. We had train traffic that we were concerned with below," Norman said.

"It was a difficult extrication. The vehicle hit at a high rate of speed."

The driver was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Firefighters used thermal imaging to search for other victims on the embankments below. No one was found.