Oliviah Hall, 9-year-old girl battling cancer, becomes Fox 8 News reporter for a day

CLEVELAND – A nine-year-old girl battling cancer joined the FOX 8 team as a Junior Reporter for the day on Wednesday.

Oliviah Hall is a nine-year-old from Ashtabula who has been fighting a rare form of brain cancer for almost a year. FOX 8 has followed Oliviah’s story for several months. She captured everyone’s hearts when she was an FBI agent for a day a few months ago.

In Oliviah’s assignment as a FOX 8 Junior Reporter she was tasked with going to the Great Lakes Science Center to be the first to report on their upcoming program called, ‘Ready, Play, Fun.’ The programs includes activities for kids that explore how video games use science.

Oliviah reported on a piano made of playdough that uses electrical currents.

Oliviah recently finished up 18 rounds of radiation treatment on her brain and spine at the Cleveland Clinic. Through the entire process she has been more than a trooper, keeping her spunky and wild personality.

She is looking forward to celebrating her 10th birthday with a huge crowd in Ashtabula in September. You can learn more about Oliviah’s journey by visiting her Team Oliviah Facebook page.

