News conference expected on Urban Meyer investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Ohio State coach Urban Meyer arrived Wednesday morning at Longaberger Alumni House on the school’s campus, where the board of trustees and university president are meeting to discuss his future with the Buckeyes.

The board is considering whether Meyer should be punished for his handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant coach. He has been on paid leave since Aug. 8. The Buckeyes opens their season Sept. 1.

A news conference is expected Wednesday afternoon. No time was announced.

Meyer hasn’t been allowed on campus during his leave, which also barred him from speaking with players, coaches and others associated with the football program.

