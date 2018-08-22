× Meijer no longer building on Geauga Lake property

AURORA, Ohio– Meijer is no longer planning to build a store at the former site of Geauga Lake.

The grocery store chain signed contracts to purchase several properties across Northeast Ohio, including the old amusement park, in 2016.

“Typically, we will sign a contract to purchase property, and that contract will give us a set amount of time (usually a year) to work through the due diligence issues such as site planning, local, state and municipal approvals, etc. In the case of this site, when the contract expired the site was not ready for construction,” said Frank Guglielmi, senior director of communications for Meijer.

The company still owns sites in Avon, Mentor, Stow, Lorain, Warren and Austintown. There are sites under contract in Brimfield and Boardman.

Guglielmi said the first Cleveland-area stores will open next summer.