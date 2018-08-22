LIVE VIDEO: Man who made threatening calls to area synagogues to be sentenced

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio– A 23-year-old man , who pleaded no contest to charges of telephone harassment stemming from threatening calls made to synagogues in January, is expected to be sentenced Wednesday.

The sentencing hearing for Abdulrahman Abulkhalil will be held in Shaker Heights Municipal Court.

He could face up to a year in jail or be placed on probation.

He was arrested in April on the two misdemeanor charges.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained copies of the voice messages the suspect is alleged to have made to the Heights Jewish Center.

The messages were hateful and anti-Semitic, police said. Police said they believe the same man also made a similar call to a synagogue in Mayfield Heights.

University Heights police worked with the Jewish Federation Security to track down the caller and make the arrest.

More on this, here.