Man charged after baby left in car dies in Medina

MEDINA, Ohio– A man was indicted in the death of a 6-month-old girl, who was left in a car at a Medina park.

Christopher Lee Stewart, of Lodi, is charged with endangering children, a third-degree felony.

On July 14, emergency crews responded to a call for an unresponsive child at Ray Mellert Park. She was taken to Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital, where attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

The baby was left in the car for two and a half hours, according to Medina police.

The temperature in Medina that day reached 90 degrees. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the temperature in a hot car can rise nearly 20 degrees in 10 minutes.

Stewart posted bond on Wednesday. He will be arraigned Thursday morning in Medina County Common Pleas Court.