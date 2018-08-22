Leonys Martin won’t return this season after battling bacterial infection

CLEVELAND– Leonys Martin will not return to the field this season, the Cleveland Indians announced on Wednesday.

The Indians said, in a tweet, “Leonys Martin visited the Cleveland Clinic this morning for a scheduled recheck. While his prognosis remains positive for a full recovery, he will not be permitted to train at intensity levels to enable a return this season.”

The outfielder started feeling ill on Aug. 7 and was put on the 10-day disabled list two days later with a life-threatening bacterial infection.

He was released from the Cleveland Clinic over the weekend. Doctors determined the infection entered his bloodstream, creating toxins that damaged his internal organs.

Martin was batting .333 with two home runs and four RBIs in the six games after he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline.

