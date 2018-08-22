‘It’s more than football’: Former OSU player reacts to Urban Meyer suspension

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ohio State football players, past and present, are reacting to the decision from the university, regarding coach Urban Meyer’s punishment.

"He's a real good guy, like real business type guy, a winner, loves to win," said De’Van Bogard, 24, a former defensive back for OSU.

Bogard says he believes the three-game suspension handed down to OSU head football coach Urban Meyer is fair. He was a member of the football team under Coach Meyer from 2012 until 2016. He feels, despite the punishment, the situation will not affect the OSU football program as a whole.

"Ohio State, just the football, just the atmosphere of it, just period is always gonna be big; I don't think it'll ever fall, just because of, you know, what's happening right now," Bogard said.

Bogard says he's been following the situation involving his former coach, who was under fire for his handling of a domestic violence complaint involving an assistant coach Zach Smith. He describes Meyer and Athletic Director Gene Smith as good guys.

"I love Urban. That's my coach; that was my coach. We won a national championship together; however, he should've addressed it. He should've addressed it, did he do the right thing?" said Bogard.

De'Van Bogard is currently an assistant coach with Glenville High School's football team. He graduated from the Ginn Academy, named for legendary coach Ted Ginn, Senior. He says ethics is an important part of what he and other coaches try to instill in their young players.

"We always practice life with our kids; that's what Coach Ginn teaches us, so it's just more than football; it's the behaviors that you present," he said.

