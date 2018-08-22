‘I apologize to Buckeye Nation’: Watch Urban Meyer’s entire statement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS -- Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer spoke out during a press conference Wednesday night just moments after it was announced he would be suspended for three games for mishandling domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

"I should have done more and I am sorry for that," Meyer said. “Ultimately I am responsible for everyone’s behavior in the football department. There was some behavior that was going on that I was unaware of, that I should’ve been aware of and I support our president’s decision.”

Both Meyer and AD Gene Smith apologized to Buckeye Nation. The athletic director was suspended without pay from Aug. 31 through Sept. 16.

