Hilarious! Mom shares son’s priceless school photos after green screen mishap

ST. LOUIS — After spending an entire morning giving her son tips on how to nail the perfect school photo, a mother in St. Louis is sharing the hilarious results.

Laurel Boone Hutsell had her son, Carter, wear a green shirt for his 7th grade school photo, which was taken on his first day of school.

She told LoveWhatMatters.com that she thought the color would really stand out against a gray or taupe background.

But when his photos came in, she realized it had quite the opposite effect. The photographers used a green screen for the photos, so Carter’s head appeared to be floating against backgrounds of a flag and fall leaves.

She wrote in a post on Facebook:

“Seriously cracking up! At least his hair and smile were on point! 😊 😊 😊Which one should we choose? I’m kind of partial to the flags. 😂 😂 Update: I’ve asked around. There was no “fine-print-green screen” warning.”