Fox Recipe Box: Watermelon Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Melt Bar and Grilled Restaurant is known for their amazing grilled cheese creations, but the restaurant also offers different 'made from scratch' side dishes on their menu. Owner Matt Fish visited the Fox 8 morning show and shared his recipe for Watermelon Salad, which is one of the August-September side dishes offered at the restaurants.

Lemon-Poppy Seed Dressing

Blended Oil 4 cups

Lemon Juice 2 cups

Granulated Sugar 1 ½ cups

Diced Shallot 5 oz.

Dijon Mustard 2 Tbsp.

Kosher Salt 2 Tbsp.

Add all ingredients EXCEPT the xanthan and poppy seeds to a large pitcher and process using an immersion blender until the onion is pureed and the mixture is very smooth.

Xanthan Gum 1 ¼ tsp.

Poppy Seeds ½ cup

Continue to process the mixture while gradually adding the xanthan until it has all been thoroughly emulsified and no lumps of xanthan remain.