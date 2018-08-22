Fox Recipe Box: Grilled Radicchio and Romaine Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Looking for a way to kick up your salad this summer? Why not grill it! Chef Eric Wells runs Sky LaRae Culinary Services and he showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how simple it is to grill lettuce and make a homemade vinaigrette that will simply take your salad to a whole new level.

This recipe is one of the recipes Chef Wells will be teaching at an upcoming class 'A Taste of Italy'. Click here for more information about the class and future classes as well.

Grilled Romaine and Radicchio Salad with Roasted Garlic Balsamic Vinaigrette

Dressing:

1 head garlic

1 tablespoon + ½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon shallots, minced

Salt and Pepper to taste

Salad:

2 romaine lettuce hearts, sliced in half lengthwise

1 radicchio lettuce head, quartered lengthwise

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Shaved Parmesan Reggiano

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Using a sharp knife, cut off the top of the head of garlic to expose the cloves. Drizzle 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil over exposed garlic. Next, wrap garlic with a piece of foil, keeping the exposed garlic cloves open. Place wrapped garlic in oven and roast for about 40 minutes. Carefully remove garlic and set aside to cool.

In a large, non-reactive bowl, combine balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey and shallots. Squeeze roasted garlic into balsamic mixture, stir well. Next, slowly add ½ cup of extra virgin olive oil while whisking balsamic mixture. Season vinaigrette with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Heat large grill pan or propane grill over medium-high heat. Drizzle lettuces with olive oil on the cut side. Place lettuces on the grill, cut side down, at an angle. Grill lettuces for about 3 minutes per side.

Remove and roughly chop lettuces. Place vinaigrette in a large bowl. Add chopped lettuces and toss well. Serve topped with shaved Parmesan Reggiano.