Elyria residents demand action against drivers speeding over twice the limit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio -- People who live along a residential road in Elyria are demanding change. They say drivers are speeding through the neighborhood at over twice the speed limit.

People who live along Bell Avenue in Elyria are fed up. Residents say they've been pushed to the limit and now they want to see change.

“There are so many kids out here and drivers come down acting like it’s the international speedway down through here,” said Rev. William Huffman, who lives on the street.

“They hit that sign, one night they woke us up, hit something on that side of the street,” said Sarah George, neighbor.

George says cars speed through the neighborhood daily despite the 25 mile per hour speed limit signs.

In fact, George started a petition over a week ago after a speeding car left skid marks in her next door neighbor’s yard.

“What they are doing, drivers are coming down from West River Road and coming through here to bypass the lights,” said Huffman.

Neighbors say they want a lower speed limit and more police patrols.

George plans to present her petition at the city council meeting on September 4.