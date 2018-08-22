× Dowload poll: would you trade your smartphone for a ‘dumbphone?’

These days, lots of people are trying to disconnect from technology – especially their smartphones.

In fact, sales of so-called “dumbphones” – phones that only allow the user to make calls and send text messages – have risen by as much as 5 percent.

Smartphone sales are up just 2 percent.

In addition, some older people who find that the smartphones’ technology is just too complex are taking to the dumbphones.

Read more about the trend, here.

Are you finding yourself a slave to your smartphone? Would you be willing to make the switch to a good old flip phone?

Take our poll: