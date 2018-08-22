David’s recipe for a simple breakfast frittata

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Frittata

Use a 10-12 inch non-stick skillet

2 tbs butter

2 tbs thin sliced onion

2 tbs thin sliced green bell pepper

2 tbs thin sliced red bell pepper

6 eggs beaten

3 oz cooked spinach (pressed dry with paper towel)

¼ lb smoked turkey cut into cubes or strips (ham works great)

½ C. cheddar shredded (or cheese of choice)

Melt butter in pan over medium high heat. Add onions and peppers. Cook 4 or 5 minutes until soft. Season with salt and pepper. Add meat and cook 1 minute. Add beaten eggs and spinach. Fold ingredients a couple of times and let cook until eggs start to firm up on bottom of pan. Top with shredded cheese and place under broiler or in 350F oven until cheese melts and frittata firms up without over-cooking. Slide out of pan and serve in 2 or 4 servings.

Enjoy!