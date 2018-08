CLEVELAND — One person was injured in a car crash in Cleveland Tuesday night.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, the accident happened on the Pearl Road Bridge over I-480 and the train tracks.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire crews. That person was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition, according to fire officials.

The bridge is closed from Brookpark to Wetzel.

