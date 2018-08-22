× Cleveland Indians announce 2019 schedule

CLEVELAND– The Indians released their 2019 schedule on Wednesday. It’s the 25th season for the club at Progressive Field.

The Tribe starts the season facing the Twins on March 28 in Minneapolis. The home opener, part of a six-game homestand, is on Monday, April 1 against the White Sox.

Check out the full schedule here

All-Star week festivities run July 5 to July 9. The 90th Midsummer Classic will be played at Progressive Field on July 9, marking the sixth time Cleveland has hosted the event.

The 2019 schedule will feature six summer weekends at Progressive Field from June to August:

June 7-9 vs. New York Yankees

June 21-23 vs. Detroit Tigers

July 12-14 vs. Minnesota Twins

July 19-21 vs. Kansas City Royals

Aug. 2-4 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Aug. 23-25 vs. Kansas City Royals

Mores stories on the Cleveland Indians here