The Dahlia Society of Ohio is getting ready for the Midwest Dahlia Conference Show coming to Strongsville this September. Today, members shared some unique blooms. You can learn more about the society by clicking here.

Midwest Dahlia Conference Show

September 8 & 9

Strongsville Holiday Inn

Sponsored by Dahlia Society of Ohio

http://dahliasocietyofohio.org/

FREE!