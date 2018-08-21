Watch Browns’ Baker Mayfield do impression of GM John Dorsey for rookie talent show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- From the field to the front office -- the Browns' Baker Mayfield is really giving it his all.

As part of the rookie talent show, he did an impression of Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey.

The video begins with, "Hello. This is John Dorsey; how ya doing buddy boy?"

He talks about dedication. "You know what else takes dedication? Being a Cleveland Brown. See, being a Cleveland Brown is way more than just playing football. It's about being an elf. It's about coming to work every day with your hard hat and your Air Dorseys and your sweater, and you strap on those shoes and you go to work."

**Watch the video, above, to see it**

Preseason game #3 for the Cleveland Browns is this Thursday. The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will come to FirstEnergy Stadium.

You can catch all the action on FOX 8. Our coverage begins with a pregame show at 7:30 p.m. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.