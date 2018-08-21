× Swimmers, be aware of beach hazards through Wednesday night

CLEVELAND — A heads up to anyone who may have been planning to take a dip in Lake Erie.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement through Wednesday evening.

Locations include the beaches of Lake Erie from Lorain County all the way to Erie County, PA.

Here’s why it’s been issued: The NWS says swimming risks exist from a combination of wind and large waves including rip currents and longshore currents. The swimming risks, according to the National Weather Service, could create life-threatening conditions even for good swimmers.

