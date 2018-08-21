Suspect in deadly scooter accident to make court appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The suspect in a deadly crash that killed a woman riding a scooter will appear in court Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 9th and St.Clair. Police say the driver of a Chevy Cruze, Scott McHugh, 19, was driving in the excess of the posted speed of 25 mph when he hit the back of the scooter, throwing the victim onto the road.

21-year-old Jenasia Summers was taken to MetroHealth, where she was pronounced deceased from her injuries.

According to Cleveland police, McHugh was under the influence of drugs at the time. Officers say he was found unresponsive but breathing in the driver’s seat. EMS had administered Narcan and shortly after he woke up.

Reports also say that McHugh admitted to officers that he and a friend had snorted heroin just before the accident.

Scott McHugh was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

