Suspect in deadly rest stop hit-and-run in court Tuesday

AKRON, Ohio - The man charged with a deadly hit-and-run crime at a Summit County rest stop will be in court Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol captured 34-year-old Paul Randall, of Dolgeville, NY Saturday evening. They found Randall during a traffic stop I-70 in Guernsey County.

Randall is accused of running over Scott Reichard, 42, of North Olmsted, at a rest stop.

Troopers were called out to an I-77N rest area in Bath Township Friday at 11:17 p.m. They initially were responding to a fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian. When the arrived at the rest area, witnesses told them that 2 men were involved in a verbal altercation. One of the men took the other's car. As he drove away, he knocked the man to the ground, running him over.

The victim was identified as Scott Reichard, 42, of North Olmsted. His Ford F-350 truck was later found abandoned in a downtown Cleveland parking lot.

