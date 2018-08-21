× Show Info: August 21, 2018

Hello Wok-N-Roll Food Truck

Cleveland is home to many delicious food trucks…including one that is showing people there’s more to Asian cuisine than your typical take out spots. Tricia McCune from Wok-N-Roll Food Truck joins us! http://www.clewoknroll.com/

The Makery and The Farm Stand

There’s a place in Norton where you can buy all sorts of things for your home…and everything is made right here in Ohio. http://themakery3.com/

4434 Wadsworth Rd., Norton 44203

Wild Fox and Flower

We’re about a month away from the end of summer but that doesn’t mean the beautiful flowers are going away just yet. Megan Wingenfield from Wild Fox and Flower shows us what flowers to buy in late summer. https://www.facebook.com/wildfoxandflower/timeline

Canary Travel Aruba

Canary Travel Deal of the Week

Aruba

2019 on SALE!

Save up to $300 per couple

Book by 8/31

Call Canary Travel to book 216-252-1000

www.canarytravel.com

Thirsty Dog East Bank

Now is the time to get out and explore the East Bank of the Flats including the new Thirsty Dog Brewing Company. https://thirstydogeastbank.com/

1075 Old River Suite 2, Cleveland 44113

Artful Living Boutique

A boutique that’s filled with everything you need and want for your home to live well. From organic chocolate to handmade art. https://www.facebook.com/artfullivingshop/

https://artfullivingboutique.com/

1364 W. 67th St., Cleveland

2018 Progressive North American Demo Boat Show at Cedar Point

North American Demo Boat Show

August 23-26

Cedar Point

Adults $10.00

Adults 60+ $8.00

Children 12-under FREE

www.cedarpointboatshow.com

The Lippman School

There’s a school in Akron that gives students more than your average education. It’s called The Lippman School and they’re helping students learn valuable lessors about others and themselves. www.thelippmanschool.org/

750 White Pond Dr., Akron 44320