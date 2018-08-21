Show Info: August 21, 2018
Hello Wok-N-Roll Food Truck
Cleveland is home to many delicious food trucks…including one that is showing people there’s more to Asian cuisine than your typical take out spots. Tricia McCune from Wok-N-Roll Food Truck joins us! http://www.clewoknroll.com/
The Makery and The Farm Stand
There’s a place in Norton where you can buy all sorts of things for your home…and everything is made right here in Ohio. http://themakery3.com/
4434 Wadsworth Rd., Norton 44203
Wild Fox and Flower
We’re about a month away from the end of summer but that doesn’t mean the beautiful flowers are going away just yet. Megan Wingenfield from Wild Fox and Flower shows us what flowers to buy in late summer. https://www.facebook.com/wildfoxandflower/timeline
Canary Travel Aruba
Canary Travel Deal of the Week
Aruba
2019 on SALE!
Save up to $300 per couple
Book by 8/31
Call Canary Travel to book 216-252-1000
www.canarytravel.com
Thirsty Dog East Bank
Now is the time to get out and explore the East Bank of the Flats including the new Thirsty Dog Brewing Company. https://thirstydogeastbank.com/
1075 Old River Suite 2, Cleveland 44113
Artful Living Boutique
A boutique that’s filled with everything you need and want for your home to live well. From organic chocolate to handmade art. https://www.facebook.com/artfullivingshop/
https://artfullivingboutique.com/
1364 W. 67th St., Cleveland
2018 Progressive North American Demo Boat Show at Cedar Point
North American Demo Boat Show
August 23-26
Cedar Point
Adults $10.00
Adults 60+ $8.00
Children 12-under FREE
www.cedarpointboatshow.com
The Lippman School
There’s a school in Akron that gives students more than your average education. It’s called The Lippman School and they’re helping students learn valuable lessors about others and themselves. www.thelippmanschool.org/
750 White Pond Dr., Akron 44320