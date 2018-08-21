Rock Hall receives ‘sensory inclusive’ certification

CLEVELAND – A visit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum includes lots of sounds – not the least of which is a constant stream of music.

For many people, that’s the best part of their visit to the Rock Hall.

But for who have sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation, that can make their visit a tough one.

To help those people during their visits, the Rock Hall will offer them free sensory bags. The bags contain tools such as noise reducing headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cars and weighted lap pads. The Hall’s education programs will also offer students with unique sensory needs additional resources including access to the sensory bags.

“We engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll,” said Greg Harris, President & CEO, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in a release. “Like rock and roll, our programs, events and the Museum is accessible to anyone and everyone who wishes to experience them.”

Seventy-five Rock Hall team members have received sensory awareness training. The certification is in partnership with KultureCity, which is a national organization that works to create sensory-inclusive venues and events.

The bags will be available beginning Friday, August 24 at Guest Services on the Hall’s lower level.