Rescue of children from mudflats in Shaker Heights leads to more safety measures

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Two children were rescued from the mud on Horseshoe Lake in Shaker Heights.

According to Shaker Heights Fire Chief Patrick Sweeney, on Monday at around 4:30 p.m., crews received the call about the kids stuck in the mud.

Sweeney told FOX 8 News one child -- a 10-year-old -- was about 15 feet from shore and was pulled in using ropes. A seven-year-old was about 60 feet from shore and crews had to make a walkway out of plywood to reach the child.

The fire chief said both children were calm the whole time and helped the crews with the rescue. Both of them were brought back to shore safely and no one was injured.

The City of Shaker Heights started warning people about the mudflats in July. The city cautioned residents not to walk on or play near them as they could be dangerous. At that time, signs were posted.

On Tuesday, Sweeney told FOX 8 the department was back at the scene to reassess the area and said they plan to tighten the perimeter with even more signs and fencing in the hopes that will prevent this from happening again.

