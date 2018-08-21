Police report details description of man Cleveland teen says kidnapped, attacked her on way to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A newly-released police report provides additional details about the kidnapping and assault reported by a Cleveland 13-year-old who told police she was abducted while walking to school on the city’s east side.

The victim told police she got off an RTA bus near East 55th St. and St. Clair Ave. on Thursday morning, August 16, and was walking to St. Martin De Porres Catholic High School when she was attacked.

According to a police report, the victim stated “she was distracted as she was looking at school homework” when a man struck her head and she blacked out.

The report states the victim “stated she remembers being in a back seat of a gray 4-door sedan, similar to a 2003 Chevy Impala.”

She told officers she “remembers waking up in the basement of what she believes to be an abandoned house as the suspect was standing over her.”

According to the report, “she told the suspect to take her home, and the suspect told her ‘no, take your clothes off’ as he grabbed the bottom of her pants.”

The report states the teenager told officers she was able to kick the man, who attempted to strangle her, and she then punched and poked him before running to the first floor of the house.

She told investigators she found a knife on a kitchen counter that she used to stab the man in his upper right thigh before running out of the house and catching a bus back to her grandmother’s house, the report states. Officers notes she appeared to be “very calm” as she received medical attention from paramedics and also appeared to have several acrylic nails missing from both hands.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and detectives looked for but did not find surveillance video showing the abduction or a suspect.

According to the report, the girl described the suspect as a black man, about 6 feet tall with a stocky build, brown eyes and several pimples on his face.

She said he was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask and black jeans with multiple zippers and patches on the knees.

She described the vehicle as a gray, 4-door sedan similar to a 2003 Chevy Impala with black seats, a black air freshener and a pair of decorative dice hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Read more, here.