One person dead after shooting on east side of Cleveland

CLEVELAND - One person is dead after a shooting on Cleveland's east side late Monday evening.

The shooting occurred on East 94th Street near Dickens at around 11:30 p.m. Neighbors told police they heard gunshots and saw a car speeding away from the area.

Cleveland police say that four people were shot in total at the scene. One of them, a 26-year-old, passed away. The other three were taken to hospitals. One of them, a 27-year-old man, is hospitalized at MetroHealth in critical condition.

Police report that a preliminary investigation indicates that this shooting might have been drug related.