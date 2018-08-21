× North Olmsted police ask for help locating missing man

NORTH OLMSTED- The North Olmsted Police Department is asking for help locating a man who has been missing for two weeks.

60-year-old David Scott was last seen on Friday, August 5, when he dropped off his dog at Petsmart in North Olmsted to be boarded for a week.

David Scott has not been seen or heard from since. Scott is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs, blue eyes, bald on top with short brown hair on sides.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.