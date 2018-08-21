New law to revamp National Suicide Prevention Hotline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK- The high profile deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade recently put the topic of suicide back n the national spotlight.

And now, a new suicide hotline is in the works, to serve as a first step in helping people contemplating suicide; people like 19-year old Josh Ruminski.

"Anxiety, depression, ADHD and an eating disorder all kind of spiraled out of control and I attempted to take my own life when I was 10 and I relapsed when I was about 16."

Now, as the owner of Happy Thoughts Candle Co., which illuminates the struggles of those battling with mental health, Josh is praising new legislation that will change the current ten-digit suicide prevention hotline into an easy to remember three-digit number.

"So when someone's having a mental health crisis, and a family member knows that or friends, they can call this three digit number and get routed right to a mobile crisis or crisis intervention site where people are trained to deal with mental health"

Jane Lewins, president of the Ohio chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, says suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States.

She says despite all the resources readily available, suicide still is not 100-percent preventable.

"But we can make a difference. We can get resources out, we can ask the question, we can say to people, I know you're struggling."

As for Josh, who says mental health is an on-going battle, 20-percent of his candle sales going directly to suicide prevention programs in Ohio.

“I was doing a permanent solution to a temporary feeling and that's really what I've learned throughout the years and what I really want to advocate to people that you're not alone."