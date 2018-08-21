Lorain police rescue starved dogs; looking for people responsible

**Warning: The images below are disturbing showing the conditions the dogs were found in**

LORAIN- Lorain police are looking for the people who abandoned two dogs found severely emaciated.

Officer Rick Broz discovered the starving dogs in the yard of a home on Washington Street Monday morning.

Broz says it appears the residents moved out in the middle of the night, leaving the two mixed breed dogs.

Both dogs are being treated at an animal clinic and will be sent to the Friendship APL, after they recover.

They will then be put up for foster care.

Officer Broz says he is working on several leads, but no arrests have been made.