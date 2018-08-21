InCuya Music Festival coming to CLE: What you need to know including road closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The barriers are going up along Lakeside Avenue in downtown Cleveland Tuesday.

We are just days away from an epic music festival that will take over downtown this weekend.

It’s called InCuya and it features 25 bands over two days, August 25 and 26, on Malls B and C.

Outside the Rock Hall, music lovers are getting excited.

“I think it is going to be great. We are the rock and roll center of the world here,” said Justin Mihalek, of Cleveland.

Nationally-known artists like New Order, the Avett Brothers, SZA, Cake, and others will perform.

The festival is produced by the Cleveland Concert Company and AEG Presents, along with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Destination Cleveland.

For the safety of festival-goers and other downtown visitors, police say multiple road closures along Lakeside and St. Clair will be in effect.

More on the road closures, below:

· Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. through Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 27 from 4 a.m. through Aug. 28 at 7 a.m.

SZA, Avett Brothers headline Incuya Music Festival in downtown Cleveland o East Mall Drive from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue o West Mall Drive from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue o St. Clair Avenue from after Marriott Garage to Ontario Street o St. Clair Avenue will be closed between East 6th Street and Ontario Street, Mall A Parking access only from East 6th Street o Lakeside Avenue reduced to one lane westbound from East 6th Street to Ontario Street · Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. through Aug. 27 at 4 a.m. o Lakeside Avenue from East 6th Street to Ontario Street o St. Clair Avenue from after Marriott Garage to Ontario Street o East Mall Drive from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue o West Mall Drive from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue o St. Clair Avenue will be closed between East 6th Street and Ontario Street, Mall A Parking access only from East 6th Street o Lakeside Avenue closed between East 6th Street and Ontario Street To learn more about the concert, visit incuya.com.

Read more stories on the festival, here.