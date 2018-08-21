I-Team: Cost of the heroin problem to every taxpayer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has found a new look at how the problem with heroin on our streets is affecting every taxpayer.

We looked at the cost of Naloxone, the drug commonly used to revive people after heroin overdoses (the drug is best known under the brand name Narcan).

We filed a records request just for the city of Cleveland to give us a glimpse of the expense for the life-saving drug.

Records show, just for that drug, the city of Cleveland spent $46,998 in 2015; $231,887 in 2016; and $506,995 last year.

The city says expenses are running “about the same” this year.

Continuing coverage on the heroin epidemic.