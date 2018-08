Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We’ll have periods of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday more numerous as the day goes on. Some may turn strong to severe, especially east of I-77.

Click here for the Fox 8 forecast details.

Cooler, more fall-like air will filter in behind the front and sunshine takes over by the latter part of the week.

After a brief cool down we’re warming back up as we head into the last week of August!