Former principal to be sentenced for having sex with student

CLEVELAND – A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for a former principal who pleaded guilty to having sex with a 17-year-old male student.

In July, Courtney Alfred pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual battery.

Alfred was the principal at Education Alternatives in Bedford.

Bedford Deputy Police Chief Rick Suts said Alfred was arrested at the school this past spring after the victim, who is now 18, told police the two had a sexual relationship while he was a juvenile and a student at the school.

The teen also showed police a video clip he said was the two of them engaging in a sexual act. Police say the suspect’s face could not be seen but a tattoo visible on the video matched her tattoo.

More on this story, here.