Former principal sentenced to probation apologizes to victim

CLEVELAND – The former high school principal of Education Alternatives in Bedford was sentenced to two years’ probation Tuesday after admitting to having sexual relations with a 17-year-old student.

Courtney Alfred’s sentence was handed down by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Stuart Friedman, even after the prosecutor asked the judge to send Alfred to prison.

Aqueelah Jordan, an assistant Cuyahoga County prosecutor, told the court that Alfred’s first encounter with the former student happened at the school. “Her behavior then escalated,” Jordan said.

Alfred pleaded guilty last month to four counts of sexual battery.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Alfred apologized to the victim.

“I would like to sincerely apologize,” Alfred said, as she fought back tears. “I am so sorry. There isn’t a day that isn’t consumed by thinking of my wrongdoing and how it affected you.”

She also apologized to her husband, family and co-workers.

Her father told the judge that his daughter has always been a caregiver and worked hard to help everyone.

But the victim’s mother told the judge her son is still having issues.

Ben Lang, the detective, who investigated the case, told the judge that all children are vulnerable but those attending the alternative school were “extraordinarily vulnerable.”

The judge did say if Alfred violated any of the conditions of her probation she could be sent to prison.

