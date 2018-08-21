Exclusive I-Team video: Charges in road rage shooting a year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team has found charges now filed for a road rage shooting in Cleveland that happened more than a year ago, and exclusive police video shows what officers had to sort through at the scene.

It happened in June 2017 on the near east side. Two cars collided, everybody got out, and a man from one car opened fire on the other driver hitting him in the leg.

The video shows, that night, a woman told police the other driver ran a stop sign. She barely knew the man in the car with her; he got out of the car, and he shot the other driver, then he ran off.

But now, 14 months later, that woman is facing charges. Taronnica Landfair has been indicted for obstructing justice. Records show police found she moved her car at the scene; she lied about the actual driver of the car, and she gave a fake name of the man with her.

And now charges have been filed for the shooting against Michael Walker.

The victim told police that night, "He pulled out a gun. He started shooting."

And he told the I-Team he expected police to give up on the case. But they didn’t.

Walker now sits in jail with his case going to a grand jury.

Landfair is out of jail on bond. She did not return a message left with a relative.

The victim also had a gun, but he had a concealed weapons permit for it.